5 @ 5 – Thursday May 3rd

Warm welcome for Tipp flood relief programmes
Nenagh and Golden are among the main beneficiaries of the governments €1 billion flood relief programme.
Tipp woman speaks of her cancer experience
Heather Keating from Cashel said she hopes the Cervical Check scandal doesn’t put women off getting a smear test.
Banking concerns in Templemore
The lack of banking facilities in Templemore is said to be causing major problems.
Tipp go in search of promotion
Tipperary aim to make it back-to-back promotions in the Lidl Ladies National Football League this weekend.
Cork manager rows in to semi final row
Cork’s football manager says Liam Kearns’ issue with the date for the Munster Senior Football semi final is nothing to do with them.
