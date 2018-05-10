5 @ 5 – Thursday May 10th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

South Tipp suffering due to lack of motorway

Towns along the route of the current N24, experience large volumes of heavy goods vehicles travelling to Rosslare.

[full story here]

Cost of leasing land in Tipperary soaring

Dairy farmers paid 10% more than last year on average for leases according to the Farmers Journal survey while tillage farmers are paying 17% more.

[full story here]

Decision on Carrick on Suir development to be made in a matter of weeks

Tipperary County Council is proposing to develop a plaza at Sean Kelly Square and the Westgate area.

[full story here]

Injuries and lack of training affecting football preparations

It’s a waiting game on injuries to Steven O’ Brien who’s turned his ankle, and Emmett Moloney who has a groin strain.

[full story here]

Tipp hurlers ready for tough challenges in Munster

They open their campaign away to Limerick in 10 days time.

[full story here]

