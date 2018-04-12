5 at 5 – Thursday April 12th

Tipp FM’s main stories of the day
- TEENAGE PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES: Tipperary mother calls for improved mental health services for children and teens.
- LOUGH DERG TOURISM: North Tipperary included in €2 million Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands project.
- FODDER CRISIS: Many Tipperary farmers are said to be at breaking point mentally and financially due to ongoing shortage.
- TIPP TOWN POLLUTION: Concerns have been raised that residents in Tipperary town may be suffering due to traffic congestion.
- KERRY TOO STRONG FOR TIPP: Tipperary’s young guns give best to Kerry in Munster Minor Football quarter-final.