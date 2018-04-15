5 @ 5 – Sunday April 15th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION.

Gardaí in Thurles are investigating an incident which happened during the week.

[full story here]

DRUG SEIZURE.

Man in court following incident on the M8.

[full story here]

LIMERICK JUNCTION.

Plans for new platform at West Tipp railway station.

[full story here]

LOUGH DERG.

Yacht runs aground in Scariff Bay.

[full story here]

SCHOOL EXPANSION.

Planning applications lodged by two Tipperary schools

[full story here]

Tune in “On The Hour, Every Hour” for the latest news across the county.

Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]