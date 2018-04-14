5 @ 5 – Saturday April 14th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Woman drowns in River Suir.

The elderly lady was understood to be walking by the river when the tragedy happened.

[full story here]

Tipp businesses gearing up for Brexit.

Hundreds of local companies are working with Tipperary County Council ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU.

[full story here]

N24 Fuel Spill.

Truck sheds diesel on Clonmel bypass.

[full story here]

Councillor David Doran repeats call for Suicide Prevention Officer.

The Sinn Féin representative says the County Council hasn’t been doing enough to combat the issue.

[full story here]

Tipp bow out of Minor Camogie championship.

The Premier County had to give best to Galway in semi-final

[full story here]

Tune in “On The Hour, Every Hour” for the latest news across the county.

Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]