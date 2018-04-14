5 @ 5 – Saturday April 14th

A quick recap on today’s top stories
Woman drowns in River Suir.
The elderly lady was understood to be walking by the river when the tragedy happened.
Tipp businesses gearing up for Brexit.
Hundreds of local companies are working with Tipperary County Council ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU.
N24 Fuel Spill.
Truck sheds diesel on Clonmel bypass.
Councillor David Doran repeats call for Suicide Prevention Officer.
The Sinn Féin representative says the County Council hasn’t been doing enough to combat the issue.
Tipp bow out of Minor Camogie championship.
The Premier County had to give best to Galway in semi-final
