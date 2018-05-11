5 @ 5 – Friday May 11th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Tipp TD calls for root and branch reform of HSE

Labour Health spokesperson Alan Kelly says questions remain over the Cervical Check scandal despite the decision of Tony O’Brien to step down as head of the Health Service Executive.

[full story here]

Taoiseach criticised for expenses

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is asking how the Department can justify spending almost €97,000 on newspapers, tea, coffee and water in just one year.

[full story here]

Prison sentences for Cahir burglaries

The NCT premises and a number of houses were broken into on March 8th last.

[full story here]

Irish Water pressing ahead with Tipperary works

Tipperary is benefiting from Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

[full story here]

Kearns still cross over fixtures

He says three weeks of preparation between championship games is ideal, but one is unrealistic.

[full story here]

Tune in “On The Hour, Every Hour” for the latest news across the county.

Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]