5 @ 5 – Friday May 11th

Tipp TD calls for root and branch reform of HSE
Labour Health spokesperson Alan Kelly says questions remain over the Cervical Check scandal despite the decision of Tony O’Brien to step down as head of the Health Service Executive.
Taoiseach criticised for expenses
Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is asking how the Department can justify spending almost €97,000 on newspapers, tea, coffee and water in just one year.
Prison sentences for Cahir burglaries
The NCT premises and a number of houses were broken into on March 8th last.
Irish Water pressing ahead with Tipperary works
Tipperary is benefiting from Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.
Kearns still cross over fixtures
He says three weeks of preparation between championship games is ideal, but one is unrealistic.
