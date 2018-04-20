5 @ 5 – Friday April 20th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Contracts signed for new Clonmel Garda station

It’s the final hurdle in the ongoing effort to secure a new station for Clonmel which first began nearly 20 years ago.

[full story here]

Tipperary Sinn Féin to only put forward female candidates for election

That means 3 of the 4 Sinn Fein Councillors in Tipperary will not be put forward for selection to contest in the next general election.

[full story here]

Taoiseach criticised for comments on local raods

The Taoiseach pointed out that only a small fraction of the local council budget for repairing roads has actually been spent this year.

[full story here]

Just 20 fines issued for littering in Tipperary in 2017

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan said he was alarmed to learn that towns such as Cashel and Carrick on Suir had no fines issued

[full story here]

County senior football championship kicks off this evening

Dual clubs Loughmore Castleiney and Drom & Inch meet in Group 1

[full story here]

Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]