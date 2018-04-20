5 @ 5 – Friday April 20th

A quick recap on today’s top stories
Contracts signed for new Clonmel Garda station
It’s the final hurdle in the ongoing effort to secure a new station for Clonmel which first began nearly 20 years ago.
Tipperary Sinn Féin to only put forward female candidates for election
That means 3 of the 4 Sinn Fein Councillors in Tipperary will not be put forward for selection to contest in the next general election.
Taoiseach criticised for comments on local raods
The Taoiseach pointed out that only a small fraction of the local council budget for repairing roads has actually been spent this year.
Just 20 fines issued for littering in Tipperary in 2017
Independent Councillor Jim Ryan said he was alarmed to learn that towns such as Cashel and Carrick on Suir had no fines issued
County senior football championship kicks off this evening
Dual clubs Loughmore Castleiney and Drom & Inch meet in Group 1
Tune in “On The Hour, Every Hour” for the latest news across the county.
Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]