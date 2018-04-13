5 @ 5 – Friday April 13th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Tributes paid to Cllr Eddie O’ Meara who’s passed away

The Mullinahone stalwart died following a short illness.

[full story here]

Funding secured to fix Thurles water problems

Nearly 17 million Euro is to be poured into securing a safer more secure water supply for the area.

[full story here]

Second Tipp mother pleads for mental health reform for teens

Sarah’s 14 year old daughter is waiting for a transfer from STGH to a specialist facility in mental health treatment for adolescents for 8 weeks.

[full story here]

Funding sought for bridge repairs in Moyglass

The bridge, over the Clashawley river at Clonbrogan, has fallen into a state of disrepair and has rendered the road impassable.

[full story here]

Fixture changes ahead of first weekend of club championship action

The highly anticipated game between reigning county champions Thurles Sarsfields and Carrick Swans has been called off.

[full story here]

