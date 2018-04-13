5 @ 5 – Friday April 13th

A quick recap on today’s top stories
Tributes paid to Cllr Eddie O’ Meara who’s passed away
The Mullinahone stalwart died following a short illness.
Funding secured to fix Thurles water problems
Nearly 17 million Euro is to be poured into securing a safer more secure water supply for the area.
Second Tipp mother pleads for mental health reform for teens
Sarah’s 14 year old daughter is waiting for a transfer from STGH to a specialist facility in mental health treatment for adolescents for 8 weeks.
Funding sought for bridge repairs in Moyglass
The bridge, over the Clashawley river at Clonbrogan, has fallen into a state of disrepair and has rendered the road impassable.
Fixture changes ahead of first weekend of club championship action
The highly anticipated game between reigning county champions Thurles Sarsfields and Carrick Swans has been called off.
Tune in “On The Hour, Every Hour” for the latest news across the county.
Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]