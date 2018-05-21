A fish kill on a stream in North Tipperary under investigation

A fish kill on a stream in North Tipperary is being investigated.

At this stage it’s believed the incident may have been caused by works being carried out on the Ballina waste water treatment plant.

Inland Fisheries Ireland were informed of the incident on the Ballycorrigan stream last Thursday.

Staff saw around 100 brown trout and a number of young salmon dead in the stream along with a stone loach on a 100 metre stretch of the stream from the discharge pipe of the Ballina waste water treatment plant to the confluence with the River Shannon.

It’s understood there are live fish upstream of the treatment plant.

According to Inland Fisheries Ireland preliminary investigations indicate that maintenance works carried out during the day in the Ballina plant may have caused a polluting effluent to discharge to this stretch of river causing the fish kill.

IFI are working with both Irish Water and the EPA as part of their ongoing investigation into the kill.