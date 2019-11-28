Fire Chief to do safety audit of UHL

In light of the ongoing overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick, an Independent Nenagh Councillor has called for the Fire Chief to carry out a full safety audit of the emergency unit.

Councillor Seamie Morris said UHL is not only a risk for patients on trolleys, but also for staff.

He also called for 24 hour A&E units to be re-opened in Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s.

There are plans for a 96-bed modular unit, but Councillor Morris told Tipp FM News this won’t solve all of the problems and he wants to see the recruitment ban lifted.