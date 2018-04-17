Fire at Carrick on Suir mart causes extensive damage



A fire has caused extensive damage to Carrick on Suir mart overnight.

The fire broke out at the building on Johns street yesterday evening

Two units of the fire brigade attended the scene of the blaze which broke out just before 7 yesterday evening.

A hydraulic platform was also called to the scene after the fire spread to the roof.

Fire crews managed to get the blaze under control but extensive damage was caused to the building.

There was no one injured in the incident and no animals were in the mart at the time.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and investigations will now be carried out to determine how it started.