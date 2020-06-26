Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party to form new government tomorrow

A new government will be formed tomorrow after the Green Party voted to join a coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Micheál Martin will be elected Taoiseach and head of an historic coalition tomorrow.

The nerves built through the evening for the parties involved.

First Fine Gael voted 80 – 20 in favour of the programme for government.

Then the Fianna Fáil result came in – 74 per cent yes.

A boost for the incoming Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

The final announcement came from the Green Party – the ones who had the highest bar to cross.

Their members voted 76% to 24% in favour.

It means tomorrow the first ever coalition between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party will be formed.

Micheál Martin will be elected Taoiseach at a special sitting of the Dáil in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

A significant moment in Irish politics for a new government that will have to hit the ground running.