Finding A Voice virtual concert continues in Clonmel today

Despite the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, one music concert series is taking place in Tipperary this weekend.

Finding a Voice got underway in a virtual online format last night and runs until Monday, with a schedule of events celebrating women composers and artists.

Full details on the schedule of events from Clonmel and how to view them, can be found on findingavoice.ie.

Artistic Director Róisín Maher has been looking ahead to one of their events this evening:

“We have a really special celebration of the 200th anniversary of a composer called Pauline Viardot and Clonmel native Kelley Lonergan is going to be singing a recital of music by Pauline Viardot and she will be accompanied by Gabriela Mayer and then Aideen Wylde, another Clonmel person, is going to be doing excerpts from Viardot’s diaries and letters.”