Final day of canvassing for the General Election

The last day of canvassing is well underway across Tipperary ahead of tomorrows General Election.

Polling stations will open at 7am in the morning to allow people to cast their vote which will decide the five TD’s to represent the constituency in the 33rd Dáil.

There are fourteen names on the ballot paper – a short time ago, we spoke to James Seymour who is the Returning Officer for Tipperary.

A broadcast moratorium comes into effect at 2pm – though candidates will still be able to campaign in person and online.