Fianna Fáil’s Agriculture spokesperson denies plans to battle with Tipperary TD for position of Agriculture Minister

Fianna Fáil’s Agriculture spokesman says he has no plans to battle it out with Tipperary’s Jackie Cahill for the position of Agriculture Minister.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says he and his party colleague have worked well together from the opposition benches.

He was asked on Tipp Today earlier if the pair would be fighting for the Ministerial post if the Fianna Fáil – Fine Gael – Green coalition comes about:

“If we were it would be the first argument I’ve had with Jackie Cahill because we’ve worked very, very close together and both of us working as agriculture spokespeople have made sure that we’ve represented farming interests to the best of our ability.

“It would certainly be great to see one or other of us end up in that role, if it was to work that way. But that’s a long way off and the key outcome I think, would be whatever happens, the programme for government has to ensure that the interests of farmers are protected and that farmers are a priority in terms of the work they do.

“And that incomes are prioritised in that as well.”