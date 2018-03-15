FG Cllr defends Tanaiste following convention criticism

A Fine Gael Councillor has come to the defence of Simon Coveney, following accustions that the Táiniste was supporting one candidate in particular at the party’s Selection Convention last weekend.

Long standing member of Fine Gael, PJ O’Meara, told Tipp FM he was unhappy with the Táiniste’s behaviour at the event – claiming he was clearly supporting Garett Aherne, who went on to win the nomination.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan – who was also seeking the nomination to run for the party in the next General Election – has denied that favouritism came into play.

Cllr Hourigan says she strongly disagrees with PJ’s views, and says Simon Coveney was there to support all the candidates…