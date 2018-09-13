FF select North Tipp business woman to contest General Election

North Tipperary businesswoman and community activist Sandra Farrell has been added to the Fianna Fail ticket to contest a seat in the county for the next general election.

The Managing Director of a local healthcare company, nurse and former Labour Mayor of Nenagh she will run along side sitting party TD Jackie Cahill.

A niece of Independent local councillor Hughie McGrath Sandra Farrell was elected to the Fianna Fail’s National Executive at the party’s Ard Fheis last October.

Most recently the Nenagh native opened up a food bank in the North Tipperary town.

Reacting to the news Sandra Farrell told Tipp FM that she is honoured to join the FF ticket in Tipperary and working with Jackie Cahill she is determined to deliver a second seat for the party and elect Micheál Martin as the country’s next Taoiseach

Her addition will come as a surprise to some as it was expected that South Tipperary based Fianna Fail Councillor Siobhan Ambrose, who has contested several general elections in the past, would be added to the party ticket.

Speaking on Tipp FM in June sitting FF TD Jackie Cahil stated Councillor Ambrose had received a call from party HQ asking if she wished to be added to the ticket but was seeking clarification on some issues before making up her mind.