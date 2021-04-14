Fewer than 5 new Covid cases have been reported in Tipperary.

There has been a further 431 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths.

160 of the cases are in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, and 20 are in Limerick.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.