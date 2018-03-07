Fethard water supply may face disruption for next 10 days

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of a kerosene spillage into the River Anner at Mullinahone.

Up to 13,000 households and businesses are operating under a ‘Do not drink’ notice since Monday – however the spillage occurred sometime over the weekend.

Due to the contamination of the source supplying the Fethard Regional Water scheme, drinking water quality entering the network has been affected.

It could be up to 10 days before supply returns to normal – and the water is fit for human consumption.

Questions have been raised about why the kerosene wasn’t spotted sooner – however Council officials say it would have required hugely expensive equipment which would only have worked if a glut of oil had gotten into the system.

The main treatment plant for the Fethard Regional Water Supply has been closed while filters are changed and any contaminated water is flushed out of the system.

Director of Services at Tipperary County Council Sean Keating has given this timeframe for the work…

The kerosene spillage occurred in Mullinahone, and has affected up to 13,000 customers, who cannot drink their water, use it for food preparation, or brush their teeth.

Irish Water say it can, however, be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing utensils.

They are warning customers in the affected areas to avoid using the water entirely if they are experiencing a skin irritation.

This man in the affected area gave his views to Tipp FM…

The company responsible for the spillage have held their hands up, and Tipperary County Council is carrying out two seperate investigations into what caused the issue.

Sean Keating says they’re not yet sure if the issue was weather related..

There are 34 water tankers available across the affected areas, such as Fethard, Gortnahoe, Ballysloe, Glengoole, Ballynonty, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure, Drangan, Cloneen, Poulacapple, Mullinahone, and Kilusty.

Fethard is one of the largest urban areas affected – and local pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan says the contamination is having a huge impact on businesses in the region…