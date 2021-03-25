Fethard school becomes the latest in Tipperary to confirm Covid-19 case

Another Tipperary school has confirmed a case of Covid-19 this evening.

Management at Holy Trinity National School in Fethard has informed Tipp FM that all close contacts have been identified and contacted to request that they don’t attend the school in line with public health advice.

Tipp FM understands that close contacts involve one full class, but the rest of the school will return as normal tomorrow.

It follows confirmed cases at both the Presentation Convent Primary School in Carrick on Suir, and at Scoil Iosef Naofa in Corville near Roscrea.