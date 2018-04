A festival centred on the Knockmealdown Mountains has been approved for funding by Tipperary County Council.

The event is planned for the June Bank Holiday weekend and will celebrate all that the mountain range has to offer.

The Knockmealdowns Rhododendron Walking Festival has been granted 5,000 Euro under the Tipperary Festival & Events Grant Scheme for this year.

Local Fine Gael representative Marie Murphy says the Knockmealdowns festival is the result of a massive community effort.