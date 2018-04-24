Féile Classical unveiled

The Trip to Tipp is returning to Semple Stadium – but with a classical twist.

Details of Féile Classical have just been announced.

28 years since the original Féile music festival was held in Thurles plans for a revival of sorts have been unveiled.

Semple Stadium will play host to some of the top Irish acts from the first Trip to Tipp in 1990.

This time round The Stunning, Hothouse Flowers, An Emotional Fish, Something Happens and The 4 of Us will be joined by the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

In contrast to the original Féile this event will be a fully seated concert with a food village along with a photography exhibition of the fans and bands of Féiles past.

Tickets priced from €49.50 go on sale from 9am this Friday.