The organiser of Féile 19 and Féile Classical says they are hoping to stage an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the original concert but it may not take place in Thurles.

Joe Clarke of CWB says they aim to do something special to mark the occasion.

However, speaking to Tipp FM’s Owen Lonergan he wouldn’t commit to it being held in Semple Stadium.

