Feast of festive fun planned for Cahir

The weekend starts off with the Festive Farmers Market at 9 on Saturday.

The popular Santa Run through the town takes off at 11am with registration from 10 in the Tourist Office. The proceeds will go towards the Christmas Lights in the town with prizes for best dressed as this is a festive Santa 5km with 1km for the kids and free hot chocolate afterwards.

From 2-5 there is a bake off with participants asked to produce their festival cake on the day for judging in Cahir House Hotel. There is also a schools art competition and music by the schools and Comhaltas.

The big event of the weekend is the parade by Tipperary and Cahir Brass bands at 5.45pm followed by a parade of bikes, tractors and trucks illuminated in a parade through town.

They leave Cashel at 4.30 and meet on the Mitchelstown road before parading through town for 6 when Santa will switch on the Christmas lights in the square.

The evening closes with a concert in the castle at 8 which is already sold out.