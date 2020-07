The feasibility of a wind farm on the Tipperary side of Urlingford is being examined.

Bord na Mona Powergen Ltd has lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council for a wind monitoring mast at Longfordpass South.

This would be up to 100 metres high and would be used to assess the suitability of the company’s adjacent lands for a wind farm development.

The application is at the pre-validation stage at the moment.