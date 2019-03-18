Fears Thurles bypass has fallen to the wayside

Concerns were raised over the lack of plans for a Thurles bypass at the recent Tipperary County Council meeting.

It was hoped Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s Capital Project for the next 20 years would include a bypass for Thurles but this proved not to be the case.

There was also no update on the proposed link road to help alleviate daily heavy traffic in the town.

Councillor Jim Ryan expressed concern that private developers are being approached to provide some of the funding for the link road.

