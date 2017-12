Animal welfare groups fear horses taken from a site near Clonmel may be destroyed.

The malnourished animals were removed from Knocklofty last night and this morning.

It followed a week of national condemnation at the treatment of the horses who were abandoned and left to starve.

A number of animals died from starvation…..Tipperary County Council in consultation with the GardaĆ­ yesterday began a major operation to take the remaining horses to a pound Cork.