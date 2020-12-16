Fears for future of Cashel assessment unit

Concerns have been raised that services at another Tipperary health facility may be downgraded.

It comes in the wake of the HSE decision relating to St Brigid’s in Carrick on Suir and the plan to turn the Dean Maxwell unit in Roscrea to a short stay centre

Former County Councillor Tom Wood says there are now fears for a key element of the St Patrick’s Hospital campus in Cashel.

“I understand that we’re going to lose the assessment unit at St Patrick’s in the not too distant future to Clonmel.”

“It’s all done by stealth and that’s the saddest thing.”

“The assessment unit has been acclaimed – people came from all over Ireland when that started maybe three or four decades ago.”

“You cannot get answers directly to anything and that’s the bottom line.”

However the HSE says there are no plans to relocate the unit.