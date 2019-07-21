Fears over continued road disruption

The head of Nenagh Municipal District insists there will be no “wholesale” digging of streets for the laying of new fibre optic cables.

It comes as the new Eir programme is set to be rolled out in Nenagh and Cahir this year with works to commence in the north Tipp town over the coming weeks.

There has been multiple road works in the area over the last few months and concerns been expressed that the delivery of Eir’s New Urban Fibre will lead to more headaches.

However District Director Marcus O’ Connor has moved to allay such fears.