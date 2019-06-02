Fatal road collision on the roads of Tipperary this Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Co Tipperary.

It is the 7th death on the road of Tipperary this year.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in the early hours on Sunday morning on the Dundrum to Thurles Road.

It is believed the incident occurred at approximately 5.30am 1 km from the village of Dundrum.

A man in his 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene when the 4×4 he was travelling in left the road.

Two other passengers were removed by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.