Fatal crash on the roads of Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision in North Tipperary.

One man has been killed and three others injured in the incident.

This single vehicle collision happened on the Portroe to Garrykennedy Road outside Nenagh at around 5.30 this morning.

One young man in his 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains taken to the Mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The 3 other occupants of the car 2 young men in their 20’s and a teenage boy were hospitalised with non life threatening injuries.

Garda Forensic collision investigators have examined the scene and the road has now reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact them in Nenagh on 067 50450.