Farmers in Tipp urged to ration feed as crisis continues



It’s claimed the current fodder crisis is causing not just financial but also mental hardship for farmers in Tipperary.

Many are said to be at breaking point as they try to cope with the situation.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says farmers’ mental health is at risk as the situation worsens in Tipperary and across the country.

Incessant rain has forced farmers to bring their cattle indoors once again.

This has left many wondering how they will feed them if the bad weather continues.

Jackie Cahill – a former ICMSA leader – says farming is already a very tough business at the best of times.

The advice to farmers is to spread out whatever feed they have and ration supplies.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Regional Manager at Teagasc Donal Mullane says that this crisis will continue for the next few weeks