Farmers in Tipperary are being advised to ration their fodder supplies in the coming weeks in the aftermath of Storm Emma.



The recent snowy conditions have delayed the movement of cattle to fields for grazing, which is causing a particular drain on fodder supplies.

With the coming weeks forecast to remain cold, Teagasc is advising that farmers prepare for this with careful rationing and budgeting.

Clonmel based Donal Mullane is Regional director of Teagasc.