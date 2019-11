An art exhibition by LGBT Health South Tipperary gets under way in Clonmel this weekend.

It will run from today until November 7th in the Main Guard.

The theme this year is ‘We are Family’

Their art classes are to support the LGBT community, friends and allies in a positive way for their mental health and well being.

Gerard Sweetman is the LGBT support worker in the Clonmel Community Resource Centre and explains how their art expo came about.