Family appeal for information after another dog is stolen in Tipperary

Another local family are appealing for information after their pet dog was stolen.

Poppy, who’s a four-year-old brown terrier, was taken from her home in Ballytohill, close to Ninemilehouse.

Her owners, the O’Brien family, say they were initially unsure as to whether or not she had been stolen or had got a fright and run away.

However, there has since been a confirmed sighting of her in a vehicle in the Windgap area of South Kilkenny.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Shannon O’Brien says she was taken in the early hours of Friday morning:

“At around quarter or 20 past 1, we heard a noise outside. Basically, my dad went out just to have a look around and when he went out Poppy sadly wasn’t around.

“We have two other dogs but they were there.

“Somebody has been in touch with my older brother, Luke, to inform us that she has been seen in the Windgap area and we’re originally from Mullinahone so that would be a big distance.”

There have been a number of incidents of dog thefts around Tipperary over the last few months – including another case where a dog was stolen and his owner beaten during a burglary also near Mullinahone.

Shannon says they’re desperate to get Poppy back:

“She was seen in a car [in Windgap]. That was on Friday morning and sadly there have been no updates since.

“She’s loved, very much. I have younger nieces and nephews who adore just cuddling and playing with her. But sadly, they can’t do that at the moment.”

Anyone who has information on Poppy’s whereabouts is asked to contact either 0834537692 or 0870900977.