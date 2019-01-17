Fake fundraising page for Tipp crash victim condemned

The Pride of Tipperary organisation has condemned a fake fundraising page set up in memory of the late Laura Quinn.

The 19-year-old died on Tuesday after her car struck a tree near Cahir.

Laura Quinn, from Kilshane near Tipperary town, was killed in a single vehicle collision earlier this week, when her car struck a tree at Ballydrehid, on the N24 between Bansha and Cahir.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media from family and friends, as well as from the Pride of Tipperary organisation – Laura was a contestant in the competition in 2017.

The committee extended their deepest sympathies to the 19 year old’s family, however, in a post on Facebook this morning they’ve warned of a scam donation page which has been set up in the Pride’s name.

They say that the Pride of Tipperary has nothing to do with it and have apologised for the page which they say is in such poor taste.

They also asked people not donate to the page and reported it to the sites hosting it. It has since been removed.

Meanwhile, locals and neighbours have been rallying around the extended famil who’ve been hit by a second tragedy in the space of 6 months.

Laura’s cousin Conor Quinn was stabbed to death in Mallow last July following a horse fair in Buttevant.

Laura will lie in repose at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary town this evening, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

She will be laid to rest in St Michael’s Cemetery Tipperary town, following 10:30am mass tomorrow.