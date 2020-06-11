Fáilte Ireland says reducing 2m social distancing would greatly help Tipperary tourism businesses

Reducing the social distancing measurement from two metres to one metre would hugely help Tipperary’s tourism industry to get back up and running.

That’s according to Fáilte Ireland who say the impact it would have would be game changing at the moment.

They recently presented a submission to the special Dáil Covid-19 committee.

And speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Tara Kerry from Fáilte Ireland said it’s a very serious situation for many local businesses:

“Reducing the distance to one metre, could potentially help restore 80,000 tourism jobs in 2020. And the key issue with the two metre social distancing is capacity reduction.

“For the likes of a hotel, two metre distancing reduces capacity by up to a third. But for restaurants it could actually be up to two thirds reduction.

“So, capacity constraints of this scale make most businesses unviable.”