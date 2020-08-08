Facebook agrees new deal with Tipperary windfarm

Facebook has agreed a deal to purchase energy from a Tipperary wind farm.

The agreement is with Brookfield Renewable Partners, which is to build a 28.8 megawatt wind farm at Lisheen over the next two years, and is part of a wider plan by the social media firm to become wholly-reliant on renewable energy.

The wind farm will be capable of producing enough energy for 20,000 homes

Brookfield said the agreement with Facebook is what has made the development of Lisheen III possible.

This latest development, Lisheen III, is going to be built alongside Brookfield’s less powerful existing farms; Lisheen I and Lisheen II.

The power will be used at its expanding data centre in Clonee, Co. Meath and also at it’s European headquarters in Dublin.