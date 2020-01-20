Extra hospital beds will help overcrowding, but are not enough – says Taoiseach

One of the main issues on the doorsteps for voters in this election is healthcare and the continued overcrowding in our hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick, South Tipp General and Nenagh Hospital, which all serve Tipperary, make regular appearances as the worst hit in the daily INMO figures for patients on trolleys.

Speaking to Tipp FM News during a visit to Clonmel at the weekend, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the modular units opening in both Limerick and Clonmel will help, but they won’t solve the overcrowding.