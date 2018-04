People from up and down the country will be returning to Thurles after tickets quickly sold out this morning for the Féile Classical Festival in Semple Stadium.

Tickets for the original date sold out in minutes, leading to organisers adding a second concert for the ‘Trip to Tipp’ on Friday September 21st.

Tickets for the extra date go on sale on Saturday at 10am.

Deirdre O’Toole, manager at Eason’s in Thurles says many fans of the original festival are returning this year.