Exciting news for Newport

Work is poised to start before the end of this month on a €1.6 million town park for Newport.

Sole Sports & Leisure Limited has been appointed contractors for the five acre project, which is expected to take 9 to 12 months to complete.

Local Labour councillor Fiona Bonfield says its exciting news for a town, which has seen an increase in population in recent years.

“We have had a need for an amenity like a playground in the town and we secured an unfinished site for this new playground and park.”

“Overall it’s about 5 acres of a site – we have a range of uses like you have a playground, a zip wire, a car park, there’ll be a band-stand in the centre of the park and there’ll be a walkway around the park so it’s going to be fantastic.”