Events across Tipperary for Culture Night 2020

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, there’s still a great range of public exhibitions and events in Tipperary for Culture Night 2020.

As well as many online-only exhibitions, you can head along in person to many events in Clonmel, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Thurles, Tipp Town, Templemore and Carrick-on-Suir.

The full line-up of events can be found here.

A light installation display by Joe Geaney named ‘Solas’ is one such event on the grounds of Nenagh Castle this evening.

Artistic Director at Nenagh Arts Centre, Eva Birdthistle, has also been outlining an event in which they’ve linked up with Clonmel students:

“We’re launching an exhibition tonight of students’ work in animation at LIT in Clonmel. That exhibition will actually be running until the end of the year, so there’s no need to rush in this evening.

“But what we do have specifically for this evening is that we’re using some of their animations to project onto the back of the Arts Centre. And that’s going to be something very interesting. It’s not something we’ve done before.”