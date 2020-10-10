European Commission to hold investigation into Sean Ross Abbey

An investigation is to be carried out by the European Commission into allegations about the Irish State’s treatment of women in mother and baby homes including Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea.

The Irish Examiner reports it is also to investigate allegations about the way the State has treated survivors of those homes.

The Coalition of Mother and Baby Homes Survivors in Ireland petitioned the commission for such an investigation earlier this year.

The European Commission has now been asked to conduct a preliminary investigation of the issues raised.

The matter has also been referred to the European Parliament Coordinator on Children’s Rights.

Up to 7,000 babies and children are believed to have died in mother and baby homes.

An estimated 4,800 children were born in Sean Ross Abbey and at least 700 of them are believed to have died between 1930 and 1950.