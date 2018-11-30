EPA report highlights water quality issues

People need to get behind a government plan to improve water quality.

That’s the view of the Environmental Protection Agency, after a river quality report showed a decline of 3 per cent between 2015 and 2017.

The EPA study shows 44 per cent of rivers in Ireland are not in a satisfactory condition including the Suir and Shannon.

Most pollution is caused by too much nitrogen and phosphorus, mainly from farms and urban areas.

Andy Flemming from the EPA says earlier this year , a River Basin Management Plan was announced to tackle the issue.