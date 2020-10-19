Work progressing well on new Thurles water supply

A new water supply serving 15,000 people in Thurles and the surrounding areas will be complete before the end of the year.

Irish Water have been working on the Regional Supply Scheme there which will serve Thurles, Borrisoleigh, Ballycahill, and Holycross.

At the moment, drinking water in the area is supplied from eight different sources, which they say are vulnerable and limited in capacity.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Irish Water’s Seán Twohig said they’ll be amalgamating those.

“We have a number of existing supplies in and around Thurles and they’re all going to be brought into one scheme and the new treatment plant will supply all those areas.”

“We’ll also have a large reservoir as well available for storage for the area.”