A water outage in Tipp Town is once again causing difficulty for local businesses.

Irish Water have updated their website explaining that there is a burst water main causing disruptions.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, owner of Arra Vets, Mairead Leahy, expressed her anger at the frequent outages.

Tipp FM’s Mike Gilmore discussed the matter with Senior Engineer for Water services at Tipperary County Council, Denis Holland, he began by apologising on behalf of Irish Water.