Waste water treatment plant causing concern in Ballina

Locals in Ballina have been up in arms over the amount of discharge coming from the local waste water treatment plant.

The plant has been operating over capacity for some time, experiencing particularly high traffic during the summer months.

As a result, the plant has discharged waste in to local waterways, negatively impacting the environment.

Cllr John Carroll raised the issue at this month’s gathering of the municipal district, he feels that efforts must be made to ensure water quality isn’t affected