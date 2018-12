A Tipperary wind farm forms part of an €88 million deal between Greencoat Renewables and Blackrock Real Assets.

Dublin based Greencoat has reached agreement to purchase Monaincha Wind Farm near Roscrea which has 15 turbines with a total capacity of 36 MegaWatts.

Garranerreagh wind farm in Cork – which has 4 turbines with a 9.2 MegaWatt capacity – is also part of the sale.