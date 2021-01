The final litter survey of 2020 by business group Irish Business Against Litter shows Tipperary town deemed “moderately littered”.

It’s ranked 30th of the 37 towns and cities.

The West Tipp town was previously classed as ‘littered’.

Ballymun in Dublin is the worst litter blackspot in the country.

The latest IBAL survey shows Kilkenny is the cleanest urban centre in the country.