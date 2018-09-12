Tipperary hosts climate change conference

Ireland’s lack of progress towards renewable energy is under the spotlight in Tipperary today.

Climate Change leaders from across Europe are heading to Clonmel to discuss what we’re doing wrong.

It’s after Ireland was recently singled out as the 2nd worst country in the EU for meeting our climate change targets.

Tipperary is the only county in Ireland that’s home to an eco-village and community-owned wind farm.

Paul Kenny, CEO of the Tipperary Energy Agency, hopes it can help with the transition.